BREAKING: Masks and social distancing no longer required on campus for vaccinated individuals

Those who are vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask or socially distance on Lehigh’s campus, the COVID-19 response team announced today in an email.

This decision follows updated state guidelines which lifted the statewide mask requirement. Individuals still have to abide by the specific guidance of businesses, workplaces and healthcare settings.

The Health and Wellness Center, as well as setting where those at high risk for COVID-19 complications are present, will still require masks to be worn.

Events where masks are required will have clear communication and signage. All students, faculty and staff as well as campus visitors should continue to have a mask on hand at all times.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to continue wearing masks and social distancing, the email said.

“As COVID restrictions continue to ease on our campus and in the wider community, we continue to encourage all members of our community to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” the email said. “A high level of vaccination is the best way to ensure a more typical in-person campus experience for all, particularly with the increased spread of highly contagious variants that can cause more serious disease.”