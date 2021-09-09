Brown and White Weekly: 9/9

Multimedia Associate Editor Lexington Poole runs through the week in review of the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

As of September 8th Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard reports 180 active cases, 145 being from students living on-campus, and 35 among students off-campus.

Professors worry about the lack of social distancing in classrooms.

University registrar, Steven Wilson, said that his office is following university protocol.

We are closely monitoring this as classes go completely remote or hybrid.

In other news, last week University Productions brought rapper Fetty Wap to Lehigh’s front lawn for an outdoor concert with DJ Zen as his opening act.

The turn out was massive and although masks were mandatory, concerns about the spread of covid 19 sparked across students.

There is a new place to eat on campus. Chick N Bap, a Korean BBQ restaurant, is located on the 2nd floor of the University Center.

Their menu includes Korean fried wings, customizable bowls, and some toppings made in house.

They accept dining dollars, cash, credit cards, and hawk dollars.

