BREAKING: Lehigh to mandate surveillance testing for vaccinated students

In anticipation of Family Weekend on Sept. 17 and 18, Lehigh has increased its COVID-19 testing protocols.

During the week of Sept. 20, the university will begin mandatory surveillance testing of approximately 10 percent of vaccinated students on campus.

The email said this is in addition to continuing ongoing weekly surveillance testing of unvaccinated students, faculty and staff.

Students selected for surveillance testing will receive an email with information on how to sign up for an appointment.

Take-out dining was implemented beginning Sept. 11 and will continue through the week of Sept. 13. The resumption of in-person dining will be evaluated pending case counts beginning the week of Sept. 20.

The Health and Wellness Center has been moved from its temporary home in Trembly Park to a new location on the second floor of Johnson Hall.

There are currently 16 active cases of COVID-19 among students living on or off campus.

The email said local hospitals are seeing high demand in their emergency departments and capacity could be at the “greatest strain” since the start of the pandemic.