The Brown and White Weekly: 9/16

Multimedia Editor Yamelin Jaquez runs through the week in review of the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Yamelin Jaquez

COVID-19 cases within the Lehigh community have decreased. As of today, Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard reports 16 active cases, 10 being from students living on-campus, and 6 among students off-campus.

In an email sent on Wednesday by the Covid Response Team, vaccinated students can expect to be randomly selected for surveillance testing via email.

These results will “help determine decisions about campus operations in the weeks ahead.”

As cases are declining, Taylor Gym reopened on Wednesday. As of now, the basketball court and 5th floor will remain closed, but the rest of the gym is open to students by appointments only.

These slots are for only for an hour and masks must be worn at all times.

Family weekend begins on September 17th and ends on the 19th. Some events this weekend will include the Brown & White barbecue on the UC Lawn, the Family Fest Tailgate outside of Goodman stadium, and much more.

In other news, there is a new boba cafe located on East 3rd Street next to C town.

Hocca Bubble Tea is becoming a popular off-campus-treat for many Lehigh students.

Its menu includes fresh fruit and milk teas, as well as several variations of a few food items.

In sports news, on Tuesday the volleyball team took a home-court win over Penn with a score of 3 to 1.

The Field hockey team will play against Boston University this Friday at 4pm.

Common hour exams begin next week starting Monday, wishing good luck to all students!

For the Brown and White Weekly I’m Yamelin Jaquez.