Robert Durst, Lehigh alumnus, millionaire and subject of high profile criminal cases, was sentenced on Oct. 14 to life in prison for the murder of a longtime friend, Susan Berman.

Last month, Durst was found guilty of first degree murder in the Los Angeles Superior Court, as reported by the Associated Press.

His sentence excludes the chance of parole, which media outlets interpreted as an inevitable death in prison due to his age and poor health conditions. He is 78 and suffers from bladder cancer, among other physical issues, according to CNN.

A motion for a new trial based on insufficient evidence was proposed and denied by Judge Mark Windham.

Durst and his attorneys are suspected to appeal the decision, though BBC reported new charges regarding Durst’s previous affairs are also expected.

The BBC quoted Sareb Kaufman, who considered the victim as a mother. He said her murder and the events following it have persistently stuck with him.

“Are you satisfied, Bob?” Kaufman said in court.