The Brown and White Weekly: 10/14

In COVID news, the Covid Response Team sent an email on Wednesday saying that the current transmission rate in Northampton County is 4.4 times the moderate transmission level.

Due to this, masks are required for students and faculty at outside gatherings with large groups.

In other news, Founders Weekend is this Friday and Saturday. Some events to look forward to are President Joseph Helble’s Inauguration Ceremony which will be held tomorrow at 4pm at Zoellner Courtyard.

Also, do not miss the Inauguration Fun Run this Saturday at 9am on the STEPS lawn where you can pace President Helble on a casual 2.8 mile run through campus and the Founders Tailgate at Goodman Campus Saturday from 4-6pm.

On Monday, First Lady Jill Biden visited the Lehigh Valley as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

She was met by Governor Tom Wolf at The Learning Hub and they discussed the $30 million increase in state funding so that more children can attend a quality pre-K program.

Also, if you are interested in participating in some activities this Fall check out Dorney Park’s Great Pumpkin Fest and Halloween Haunt on selective weekends after 7pm. In addition there are Grims Orchard and Family Farms to pick up pumpkins and apples, and much more.

In sports news, women’s soccer won 2-1 against Colgate. Women’s tennis will play in the West Point Invite over the weekend and men’s ice hockey will play Temple at 8pm on Friday.

