A Lehigh student was walking home off campus on Sept. 13 when a male suspect physically restrained the victim and forced them to touch him, threatening to kill them if they said anything about the incident, said a HawkWatch Alert sent out on Oct. 18.

The student was walking home between 9:00 and 9:30 p.m. They took cover under a structure at a construction site about half a mile from campus in the area of Brighton Street and Route 378.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10-inch male with a heavy build and a beard, wearing a flannel shirt at the time of the incident. He has not been identified or located, the alert said.

The Lehigh University Police Department was made aware of the report on Oct. 18 at 2:46 p.m. The Bethlehem Police Department is leading the investigation into this incident, because the incident occurred off campus, the alert said. LUPD will be assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LUPD at (610) 758-4200 or Bethlehem Police at (610) 865-7500.