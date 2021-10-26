Students explore alternative workout options

Due to enduring COVID-19 restrictions at Taylor Gym, some students have chosen to explore alternate workout options to remain fit and well despite limited access to the campus gym.

According to Taylor Gym’s latest COVID-19 policy, each person can train in the gym for no more than one hour per day, and students must make an appointment in advance for each day they would like to use the facilities.

Prior to the pandemic, students could work out in the gym for any amount of time a day.

According to Taylor Gym staff, most students come to workout after 4 p.m., and the daily flow is about 100 people. Staff members record the amount of time each person stays in the gym so that no one exceeds the one hour limit.

Since the new policies can alter students’ prior workout plans, some have chosen to pursue alternative workout options elsewhere on campus or beyond.

Zeyu Lin, ‘23, thinks the administration may want to limit the numbers of students in the gym to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading.

“I think this is funny,” he said. “Most of the people who go to exercise are vaccinated.”

Zijun Xia, ‘25, recently bought a membership at Steel Fitness, located on the South Side of Bethlehem.

“It’s less than a 15 minute walk from campus and that gym is very well-equipped,” Xia said. “There’s no time limit to worry about. I am thinking that I will continue to exercise at Steel Fitness even if Taylor Gym is reopened in the future. I truly feel that there is a more athletic atmosphere there.”

Personal fitness is not the only reason students choose to use Taylor Gym’s facilities. The indoor basketball courts located on the fifth floor that were previously open to students have remained closed. As a result, some students have sought courts elsewhere to play.

Ziang Qiu, ‘24, said he has resorted to going to Sand Island Basketball Courts with his friends, located on the North Side of Bethlehem.

“Because we need to cross the river, we only go there twice a week,” Qiu said. “There are four half-courts in total. My friends and I usually play there at noon on Friday and on weekends. There are few people there on Friday, but if we don’t go early on Saturday, we may not get the court.”

Additionally, as a result of Taylor Gym’s restrictions, some students have chosen to pick up new hobbies and try new activities.

Winnie Wu, ‘24, said she enjoys swimming, but has picked up tennis due to restrictions on the usage of Jacobs Pool in Taylor Gym.

“Now I go to the Sand Island Tennis Court three times a week to play tennis with my classmates,” Wu said. “I believe this sport will become one of my strong points in the future.”