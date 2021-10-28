A stroll around the neighborhood II

The Brown and White spoke to current South Side Bethlehem residents about the biggest changes they are seeing in the area and why the community is special.

Joe Buser, chief revenue officer

“I’ve been here now (for) two and a half years. I came here from New Jersey and I’ve seen a tremendous boom in development over the last two and a half years just alone in this area with a couple new bars going in, (a) new parking lot going in and now they’re building another apartment building, which is right next to mine. The community is expanding and building and I’ve even seen (it) at Lehigh. You guys are building and extending your own facilities as well. So it’s been some real development and growth in the area.”

Tanya Young, unemployed

“(Café The Lodge) does a lot for (the) mental health community, (and) people in recovery. They do a lot for charter arts school and they have a beautiful outdoor garden outback with a koi fish pond. There’s chairs and tons of plants and flowers. It’s very peaceful and quiet. It’s very affordable. The staff is lovely and the food (is) really good too.”

Jenny Lim, owner of Jenny’s Kuali

“I feel there’s a lot more diverse restaurants popping up in the South Side. People are able to go to different ethnic restaurants to check it out and see if they like it or not. Since we’re here in 2012, there’s definitely a lot more different restaurants popping up.”

Elisha Omollo, retired lab technician, lived in South Bethlehem for nine years, previously lived in Whitehall

“South Bethlehem is pretty safe because of campus patrol and public police. It makes it safe and is rich. It’s a very rich township.”

Juan Caban, warehouse assembly for Just Born

“I see a lot of changes. The college students actually mingle with other people and that’s a blessing out here in South Bethlehem that they (are) doing.”