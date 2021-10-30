The Brown and White Weekly: 10/29

News Reporter Amadea Lehoczk Escobar runs through the week in review of the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

In Covid related news, in an email sent on Wednesday from the covid response team, as we get near Thanksgiving, there will be optional testing for any student who wants to be tested before leaving for break.

From November 22 to the 23 there will be 100% mandatory testing for all unvaccinated students.

In other news, the Student Senate Diversity and Inclusion Committee hosted a panel with Professors Mary Anne Madeira,Sabrina Jedlicka, and Holona Ochs last Tuesday to talk about increasing diversity and inclusion in their classrooms.

Professors were asked questions regarding their interactions in the classroom. Professors are trying to be as inclusive as possible with their material and conversations.

Professors Ochs said that the lack of diversity in the classroom inhibits innovation and undermines trust.

If you have no plans for this evening, there are a couple fun events happening.

“Lets Get Lit ” is a pumpkin carving event hosted by FIRST. It will take place tonight at 8pm at Rauch Tent.

Also, the Black Student Union, Lehigh After Dark, and My Natural Crown are partnering for Rap Karaoke tonight at 7 in Lamberton Hall.

A reminder that classes are cancelled next Tuesday November 2 for Civic Engagement Day also known as Election Day.

Polls open from 7:00am to 8:00pm.

In sports news, tonight the Volleyball team will face Navy at 6:00pm.

Also, Women’s Rowing will face Head of The Schuylkill tomorrow in Philadelphia. The time is to be determined.

For the Brown and White, I’m Amadea Lehoczk Escobar.