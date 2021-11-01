Women’s soccer falls to Bucknell in quarterfinal

Lehigh women’s soccer was defeated by Bucknell 2-0 on Sunday, Oct. 31 in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. The Mountain Hawk’s quarter-final loss ended their hopes of a Patriot League championship.

This was the second straight game the Mountain Hawks lost to the Bison. The first game was the regular-season finale at Ulrich Sports Complex where Lehigh lost 1-0.

In this game, Lehigh took 18 shots while Bucknell had 22, but the Bisons managed to score twice; one of which was on the rebound off a penalty kick in the final 10 minutes of the game.

“I thought we played really good soccer for two games against this team, and unfortunately we just came across at the bad end of it,” Coach Lambinus said.

In the opening minutes, Lehigh’s goalie, Abby Trainor, was in the middle of the action. Bucknell managed to piece together a number of strong scoring opportunities, but Trainor was able to save the early opportunities.

Trainor ended the game with eight saves.

Lehigh responded with multiple strong possessions during the first half, but failed to net a goal. The Mountain Hawks had shots on goal in the 13th and 23rd minute.

During the closing minutes of the first half, momentum was on Lehigh’s side and possessions were firmly on the Bucknell end of the pitch.

With the pressure mounting as the second half started in a tie game, the intensity of the game was high.

Two Bucknell players were given a yellow card, the latter of which came after a firm collision between a Bucknell player and Trainor.

In the second half, Bucknell came out with more energy and scored the first goal of the game in just the second minute of the half.

At the 64 minute mark, Bucknell had managed to out-shoot Lehigh 10 shots to one, just in the second half.

From the 64th minute onward, Lehigh managed to narrow the shot-gap and ended the half with 10 of the last 16 shots.

Just 10 minutes before the final whistle, however, Bucknell solidified their lead with a second goal.

Trainor was able to save a penalty kick, but the rebound went to a Bucknell player who sealed the win with a goal.

The game marked the end of the season for Lehigh, while the Bison advance to the Semifinals against Navy on Nov. 4.