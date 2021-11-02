Democrat J. William Reynolds will be Bethlehem’s next mayor, unofficially defeating Republican John Kachmar 64.3 percent to 35.7 percent as of 11:12 p.m.

This was Reynolds’ second attempt running for mayor. The Bethlehem native will replace Mayor Robert Donchez as the outgoing mayor reaches his term limit following eight years in office.

Reynolds was first elected to Bethlehem City Council in 2008, becoming, at the time, the youngest councilmember in city history. He was the city council president from 2014 to 2018.