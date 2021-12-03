Following an investigation of the Nov. 21 assault at the Theta Chi fraternity, the Lehigh University Police Department reported it does not perceive an ongoing threat at this time, although the incident is still under active investigation.

In a safety update email, LUPD reported that those responsible are not affiliated with Lehigh.

Five suspects were alleged to have instigated the assault, all described as Hispanic males. It was reported that they had made threats of weapons and a possible return prior to fleeing the scene.

As a result of this incident, LUPD has increased the number of security guards and walking police patrols on campus. Another new safety precaution is enhanced lighting around Sayre Park Village, in response to resident feedback, according to the update.

LUPD advises students not to walk alone after dark and to avoid poorly-lit areas. LUPD offers a walking escort, which can be arranged by calling the department at (610) 758-4200. This service operates from dusk until dawn during the academic year.

More information on the incident will be provided once the investigation concludes. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact LUPD at (610) 758-4200.