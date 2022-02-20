Lehigh Insider: Frank Gunter

Host Bonor Ayambem is joined by Professor of Economics Frank Gunter for the first episode of Lehigh Insider. The professor of 37 years speaks about his time in the Marines, working as a fry cook, his affinity for morning classes, and his controversial 2021 op-ed titled “Three Myths About Poverty.” Click here to learn more.
Created/Hosted By: Bonor Ayambem
Produced By: Layla Warshaw
