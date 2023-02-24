Lehigh Insider: Donald Outing

Host Bonor Ayambem is joined by Donald Outing, vice president of community and equity at Lehigh University. Since joining Lehigh in 2017, Dr. Outing has managed Lehigh’s diversification efforts and has created the office of diversity, equity and inclusion. The two discuss Outing’s Baltimore upbringing, his time in the military and the recent hardship of loss. Listen on Spotify here.
