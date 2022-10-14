Lehigh Insider: Bill Best

Host Bonor Ayambem is joined by Bill Best, professor of practice in electrical and computer engineering and co-director of Lehigh’s IDEAS honors program. The two discuss how Best navigates teaching and IDEAS, confronting ethics and issues, experiences with grief and more.
Created/Hosted by: Bonor Ayambem
