Lehigh Insider: Nandini Deo

Bonor Ayambem kicks off the THIRD season of Lehigh Insider with Professor of political science Nandini Deo. The two discuss Deo’s journey through childhood travels, citizenship, a women’s college, motherhood and vegetarianism.
Created/Hosted by: Bonor Ayambem
