The Brown and White Weekly 02/18/22

In an announcement made on Wednesday by the Covid Response Team, some parts of the library will become mask-optional.

This comes as both cases and hospitalizations remain low both on and off campus. The policy excludes common areas such as classrooms, entrances and elevators.

Please look to the LTS Reopening Guide for more detail.

Pace the Prez continues on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:30 a.m., where students, staff and faculty are free to join President Helble on a 4-mile run on or near campus. Participants can meet at the University Center flagpole on the day of the event.

On February 8th, decorated journalist, columnist and podcast host Ezra Klein came to Lehigh to deliver Lehigh’s Kenner Lecture on Cultural Understanding, hosted by the College of Arts and Sciences. Klein’s lecture was titled “What We Can Do About Toxic Polarization.”

On Tuesday, February 15th, Lehigh University alum Wandalyn Enix was formally introduced as the first Black city council member.

