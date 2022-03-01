Masks at Lehigh are becoming optional for all indoor and outdoor spaces as of March 1, the COVID Response Team announced in an email to the campus community.

Faculty and instructors may still require masking in classrooms and labs at their own discretion.

“Organizers may choose to not allow participation in events, including classes, by people who are unmasked,” the CRT said.

The CRT said masks may also be required for specific events, locations and places where there are people who are at high risk for COVID-19 complications.

Masks will still be required in the Health and Wellness Center, on Lehigh buses and for those quarantining after a positive test.

Since the partial return to campus in the fall of 2020, the mask mandate has only fully come down for a few weeks during the summer of 2021 before it was reinstated. As of Feb. 17 of this year, masking also became optional in designated areas of the libraries.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard there are currently only three active cases among students living on or off campus.

The CRT said policies are subject to revisions if conditions change.