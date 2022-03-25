Lehigh Insider: Andy Ho

Host Bonor Ayambem is joined by Lehigh’s Director of General Chemistry Andy Ho. Professor Ho is most well known for being the instructor of Chem 30, a class that nearly 500 undergraduates take every year. Listen to his experience in and out of the classroom in the 4th episode of Lehigh Insider. Click HERE to listen on Spotify.
Created/Hosted By: Bonor Ayambem
Produced By: Layla Warshaw
