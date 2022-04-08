Lehigh Insider: “Pink Girl”

Host Bonor Ayambem is joined by Aviana Reynard, also known as “Pink Girl, “a first-year student at Lehigh University. Pink hair, pink monochromatic outfits and notes written entirely in pink have made Reynard hard to miss on campus. Since the fall of 2021, hundreds of students have taken to Yik Yak to announce daily “Pink Girl” sightings. Meet the girl behind the pink hair as Ayambem gets to know Reynard. Click here to listen on Spotify.

Created/Hosted By: Bonor Ayambem

Produced By: Layla Warshaw

