Lehigh names eighth women’s basketball head coach in program history

Former head coach Sue Troyan is entering a new senior leadership role in the Lehigh Athletics department after 27 years at the helm. Associate head coach Addie Micir is set to become the eighth head coach in Lehigh women’s basketball history after three years on the coaching staff.

Micir, Troyan and Athletic Director Joe Sterrett will be speaking at a news conference today, April 27, at 3:15 p.m. at Stabler Arena.

During Troyan’s tenure at Lehigh, the Mountain Hawks won four Patriot League Tournament championships and made four NCAA tournament appearances in 1997, 2009, 2010 and 2021.

Her all-time record at Lehigh stands at 430-361 (.544 winning percentage), 218-178 in Patriot League competition.

Troyan oversaw 45 All-Patriot League honorees and four Patriot League Scholar-Athletes of the Year.

Prior to taking over the basketball program, Troyan was the head coach of the Lehigh softball team, where she amassed a 126-90-1 record from 1991-1995, including three consecutive Patriot League titles. Her husband, Fran, has led the softball program since.

During that time, Troyan also served as an assistant basketball coach for five years and the director of athletic program budgets for two years.

Micir, who is originally from Newtown, Pennsylvania, came to Lehigh by way of Princeton in 2019, after being an assistant coach for her alma mater and leading them to an Ivy League regular season and tournament championship in the 2018-19 season.

Micir was Princeton’s first unanimous Ivy League Player of the Year as a senior in 2011 and won back-to-back Ivy League titles in 2010 and 2011, the former of which earned the Tigers their first-ever NCAA tournament berth. She was a 1,000-point scorer and was named All-League three times.

At Lehigh, Micir worked on recruiting, as a coordinator for the offense and end-of-game situations and as the coaching staff’s liaison with the Lehigh Athletic Department’s Leadership Development and Sports Communications teams.

Micir will coach her first game as head coach in 2022-23, the schedule is yet to be announced.