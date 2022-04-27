The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update: April 18 – April 24

Sydney Staples runs through sports in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update, I’m Sydney Staples.

Hayley Hunt was named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Co-Defensive Player of the Week after the women’s lacrosse pair of wins over Lafayette and Holy Cross. She combined for 30 saves over the two games, with a career-high of 19 of those being made against Holy Cross to tie for the 10th most saves in a Division I women’s lacrosse game this season. She is second in the nation in save percentage and saves per game.

Kyle Burke led the way for men’s track and field after breaking his own school record and finishing first in the 800m on Saturday at the Virginia Challenge.

The men combined to finish with five first-place finishes and 20 personal records at both meets, and the women finished with 10 first-place finishes and 31 personal records.

Baseball and softball both won and lost their games. Men’s golf tied for 12th at the Wildcat Invitational and retained the cup in their dual against Lafayette. Men’s tennis won their match, women’s tennis fell to Navy in the Patriot League Quarterfinals. Men’s lacrosse fell in a heartbreaker to Boston on their senior night. The Varsity Eights led the way for both the men’s and women’s rowing teams in their races.

For The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update, I’m Sydney Staples.