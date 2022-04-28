The Lehigh University Police Department assisted the Bethlehem Police in an incident where a Lehigh student was attempting to steal a street sign at the intersection of Morton and Buchanan Streets, on April 24, according to Lehigh’s Student Organization Conduct Records.

The conduct records said the BPD believes the student was participating in a fraternity scavenger hunt.

The student refused to say what fraternity he is in, but he is listed as a new member of Phi Sigma Kappa.

The conduct record states that Phi Sigma Kappa is accused of hazing as defined in the Lehigh University Code of Conduct.

The incident is under investigation.