What’s new from Lehigh Dining this semester

Lehigh Dining Services announced returning and new dining options this fall semester following earlier closures during the pandemic.

According to an email sent to the campus community Friday afternoon, the Global Cafe in Williams Hall will reopen with a Poke Bowl program and the sushi previously served in the Clayton University Center.

The Hideaway Cafe in the Health, Science & Technology Building features grab-and-go items such as juice, smoothie bowls, Starbucks Coffee and other “healthy” options.

Mountaintop Campus will have an updated menu with various entrees and specials. An “upscale vending program” called “InReach” will offer more grab-and-go options as well.

The Lehigh Dining website provides further details about university dining options and meal plans for the upcoming school year.