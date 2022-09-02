Q&A: MLB draft picks Adam Retzbach and Carlos Torres

For the third time in the last four years, the Lehigh baseball team had two players selected in the MLB Draft.

The Brown and White spoke with catcher Adam Retzbach, drafted 407th in the 14th round by the Baltimore Orioles, and right-handed pitcher Carlos Torres, drafted 596th in the 20th round by the Colorado Rockies.

How did it feel being drafted? What went through your head when you got the call?

Carlos Torres: It was a very exciting moment, definitely a lot of happiness. I was up in Vermont playing summer

ball. I was just sitting at the dining room table with the host family’s house watching the draft tracker. Once I saw my name pop up, it was a very exciting moment. A lot of happiness. I called my parents – they were really happy as well. It was a relief at the same time. Just to finally get it. It was a really good moment. It’s something that I have pretty much been working on my whole life. To be able to just finally get drafted and be a professional baseball player, I am just happy.

Adam Retzbach: I was playing summer baseball in Vermont, and my family came up. I was just sitting in the hotel room, just waiting to see what happened. And then, eventually when I got picked it was a really awesome moment. I was able to celebrate with my family. It was something that I’ll never forget.

What is your current schedule?

CT: We usually go in every day at like 1 p.m. We usually start off the day with a lift, and then after the lift we have a quick two-hour practice. Around 4:30, we eat lunch, and then after that we have a game. After the game, we eat dinner and get back to the hotel. Yesterday, we had our championship game so our league is pretty much done with that. Now, we are going to be playing some extended seasons. So, extended seasons for the guys that did not really get to play a lot and for the guys who want more at-bats and innings in.

AR: We were down in Florida for about a month, and then now (those who got drafted) are with the Low-A Affiliate. We have six games and we have Mondays off. If we’re home, we get to the field at 1:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. game. If we are away, we get there at about 2:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. game. We get there, get changed, lift, hit, do defense, batting practice, pregame stuff and then we play. It is just an everyday thing.

How did Lehigh baseball prepare you for your professional career?

CT: I think they prepared me really well. I mean, we have a great staff and very good strength coaches that got me ready for this. Once I got here, I pretty much knew what those next steps were in the weight room and on the baseball side. I have had a good amount of coaches at Lehigh and pitching coaches that have helped me develop into a baseball player, which has helped me get in the best shape I could for the draft.

AR: I love Lehigh. It really prepared me. With the coaches there, the players and everyone I worked with, I was able to put in a lot of good work with the strength staff and everyone there. They all supported me when I needed them. (There are) a lot of great people there, and I am really thankful for them that they were able to help me out and prepare me for this. I definitely couldn’t have done it without all my coaches, my teammates and the strength and conditioning staff. I am just really happy that I was able to have them.

Did you grow up watching baseball? Was being a major leaguer always your dream goal?

CT: One hundred percent yes. Being a Major Leaguer was definitely my goal and always has been. It is pretty much what I have been working for my whole life. I am very happy to be here. Now, I am a Rockies fan but I didn’t really follow the Rockies (until now). I have been more of a Phillies fan the last couple of years, but I am definitely going to be following them more and looking forward to being able to be up there someday.

AR: I mean having baseball as my job is something that I have always wanted. It is a really cool opportunity and something that I have worked for my whole life. Now that it is a reality I am just excited to keep putting in work and having a good time but work really hard and hopefully keep moving up and see what happens.

What are you most looking forward to as a pro?

CT: I’m just looking forward to getting out there to pitch, show what I got. Just have some fun out there and meet new people.

AR: Hopefully one day progressing through the levels and seeing where this journey takes me. Put in as much work as I can. All the staff and the coaches down here with the Orioles are really, really great. They know a lot about the game and are great people, so I am excited to keep working with them and hopefully take me along the way and see what happens.