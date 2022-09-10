Column: This time your vote actually matters

Pennsylvania is once again the stage for a political battle that will have lasting impacts on the partisan makeup of the Senate, and the power of each political party, for years to come.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey announced in October of 2020 that he would not be seeking reelection. This made his seat available to a multitude of state politicians with dreams of taking on a larger role.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov John Fetterman is one such politician.

Fetterman is a lifelong Pennsylvania resident and the former Mayor of Braddock. He tried his hand running for Senate back in 2016, but was unable to advance past the primaries with his scant reputation among top Democrats.

This time, backed by his Lt. Gov. position and six more years of experience, Fetterman won the support of the state’s Democratic base and will represent the party in the general election.

His opponent is a different story.

Dr. Mehmet Oz (yes, that Dr. Oz) has quickly risen through the ranks of Republican leadership in Pennsylvania, thanks to a highly-coveted endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Despite this endorsement, state Republicans have voiced concerns over Oz’s lack of conservative principles and complete absence of political experience. Still, with enough money to run campaign ads, it seems as though there is no experiential barrier to entry in today’s political realm.

Oz just barely managed to defeat former hedge fund CEO David McCormick in a tightly contested primary. This set the stage for what may be the most important race in this entire election cycle.

Let’s take a step back to understand why this election is critical for both political parties.

The Senate is currently divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote giving Democrats the edge.

Despite this slim majority, it has long been assumed that Democrats would lose multiple seats in the 2022 midterm elections. Biden’s approval rating had been hovering in the high 30s for most of the summer, and the President’s party historically loses seats during this time.

However, with the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and the recent passage of both the Inflation Reduction Act and Biden’s student loan forgiveness package, it’s possible that the Democratic party just might hold on to its slight edge.

Following Toomey’s retirement, Democrats pounced on the opportunity to gain a Senate seat they otherwise would have had no chance of winning. Conversely, Republicans see this race as a must-win in order to prevent a Democratic majority from carrying over into the next session of Congress.

This brings us back to Fetterman and Oz.

Both candidates have not been shy about slinging insults across the party line. Fetterman accused Oz of being a carpetbagger (Oz has lived in New Jersey for most of his life and is still a registered voter there).

Oz accused Fetterman of ducking debates and being unfit for office due a stroke Fetterman suffered this past May.

I have strong opinions of my own about the election, but my goal is to encourage the Lehigh community to educate and involve themselves in one of the most important elections we will see until 2024.

I’m well aware of the political nihilism that seems almost universal among young Americans about the efficacy of our voices. But this time, your vote actually matters.

Even if you aren’t a registered voter in Pennsylvania — I’m registered in Massachusetts — there is still much you can do to have an impact on the election.

Both candidates have sections on their websites dedicated to getting involved in the campaign process, whether it be by knocking on doors, making phone calls, organizing fundraisers or donating directly to a candidate you feel especially strongly about.

I urge everyone who has read this far to get informed and get involved. While we may only live in the Lehigh Valley for a short amount of time, we have the opportunity to make a tangible impact on our futures today.