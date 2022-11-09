Update (1:18 a.m.) John Fetterman (D) will replace retired Sen. Pat Toomey (R) in the U.S. Senate, representing Pennsylvania. He narrowly defeated Mehmet Oz (R) with a 1.4-point lead.

“We bet on the people of Pennsylvania, and you didn’t let us down,” Fetterman said in his victory speech.

(1:05 a.m.) Within the first hour after election day, some local and statewide midterm races are still too close to call.

Local county- and state-level election results have historically pointed to national results, meaning many eyes are on Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley, specifically.

Numerous organizations have called the governor race for Josh Shapiro (D), defeating Doug Mastriano (R). Many have also projected John Fetterman (D) will narrowly beat Mehmet Oz (R) for the Senate seat left open by Pat Toomey (R).

The Brown and White aggregated and averaged polling result data from six nationwide news sources: Associated Press, National Public Radio, The New York Times, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC.

The following results are based on percentages from these organizations as of 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.

Governor Race

Josh Shapiro (D): 54.6%

Doug Mastriano (R): 43.6%

Shapiro defeated Mastriano with an 11-point lead.

Senator Race

John Fetterman (D): 49.2%

Mehmet Oz (R): 48.4%

Fetterman has a 0.8-point lead over Oz.

House Representative (District 7) Race

Susan Wild (D): 50.3%

Lisa Scheller (R): 49.8%

Wild has a 0.5-point lead over Scheller.

Republicans currently have more representatives elected to the House of Representatives, and party control of the Senate is understood to be generally even at this time.

The Brown and White will be keeping up to date with election results and will update this page and social media frequently.