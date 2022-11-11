The Brown and White Weekly: 11/13/22

Reporter Isabella Insingo runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Isabella Insingo.

With classes canceled on Tuesday, Lehigh students celebrated Civic Engagement Day by participating in the midterm elections.

Lehigh’s civic-themed programs included a speech led by Brian Fife, the chair of the political science department; a debate between the College Democrats and College Republicans; as well as breakfast and lunch before students headed to the polls.

Students were able to vote at Broughal Middle School and the Banana Factory.

Josh Shapiro was elected as Governor, surpassing Doug Mastriano by 13.6 points.

John Fetterman was elected as senator, beating Mehmet Oz by 3.6 points.

Pennsylvania was one of four key battleground states for senators.

Susan Wild was elected as House Representative, defeating Lisa Scheller by 1.6 points.

For The Brown and White, I’m Isabella Insingo.