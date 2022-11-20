Racially motivated assault reported off campus

A Lehigh student was assaulted off campus Saturday in what university officials are calling a racially motivated assault.

According to a campus-wide email from Lehigh president Joseph Helble, the two assailants, both white, physically assaulted and directed racist epithets at a Black student.

The identity of the assailants is unknown at this time.

Helble wrote that the student is recovering, and Lehigh police and staff are in contact with the student. The Bethlehem Police Department is leading the investigation.

“I want to assure all of our students, especially our students of color, of our commitment to your safety and well-being,” Helble wrote in the email. “I am committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for you. Racism, hate, verbal and physical violence have no place at Lehigh.”

The email included the link to Lehigh’s support resources page, which includes information on the University Counseling and Psychological Services office, located in Johnson Hall.

The Brown and White will update this story as more information becomes available.