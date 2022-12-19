Kevin Cahill, Yale’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator, will serve as Lehigh football’s new head coach.

Lehigh sports announced Cahill as the program’s 30th head football coach Monday morning.

Cahill will take the helm at Goodman Stadium to replace former head coach Tom Gilmore, who resigned last month after finishing with a 2-9 season (2-4 PL), which included a 14-11 loss in The Rivalry game against Lafayette.

Cahill has more than 20 years of coaching experience, including 10 seasons as a member of Yale’s coaching staff.

Cahill’s job as an offensive coordinator and passing play caller for the Bulldogs contrasts Gilmore’s defensive background. Cahill won the Ivy League championship in 2017 and 2019 while serving as offensive coordinator.

Cahill will be tasked with taking over an offense that has struggled to score in recent years. Lehigh ranked 109th among Football Championship Subdivision schools in points per game in 2022 with 17.2. Among Patriot League teams, only Bucknell (12.8) and Lafayette (12.6) fared worse during the 2022 season.

According to Yale’s website, Cahill was also involved in recruiting, where he focused on players from Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. This is an area where Lehigh is also active in recruiting, with eight players on the 2022 roster hailing from Georgia and North Carolina.

Lehigh Athletics will formally introduce Cahill at a press conference in Stabler Arena on Monday at 3 p.m.