The Brown and White Weekly: 02/07/23

The start of the spring semester sees drastic changes to the dining options available for students on campus.

With the Clayton University Center scheduled to be under renovation, the all-you-care-to-eat dining hall, Lower Cort, will be closed at least until the spring of 2025.

Additionally, the retail dining options previously housed at Upper Cort have been moved to Hawk’s nest, which now sports a limited menu to accommodate the changes.

In order to ease the pressure that these changes may have on students, the university has plans to reopen Lucy’s cafe in the basement of Linderman Library.

The university retail dining locations will be accepting meal credits through GrubHub.

