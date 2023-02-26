Lehigh women’s basketball fell to Boston University 78-65 at Stabler Arena on the Mountain Hawks’ senior day.

Before it, the team’s two seniors, guard Anna Harvey and forward Frannie Hottinger, were honored by the team.

Hottinger had a strong game, leading the team in both points — with 24 — and rebounds — with 11. She said playing in her final regular season game was bittersweet.

“I can’t believe it’s already the end of the season,” Hottinger said. “It has gone by super quick, but it’s a super fun environment.”

The game, which took place on Feb. 25, marked Lehigh’s second to last Patriot League game.

With their win over Lehigh, Boston sweeps the season series against the Mountain Hawks and remains undefeated in conference play with a record of 17-0.

Boston took the lead early with a six-point scoring run in the opening minutes. The Terriers continued their strong play throughout the first quarter, building up a 20-13 lead.

Boston’s offense got off to a strong start, too, making nine of 17 field goals and two three-pointers. Lehigh only made a third of their shots and only one three-pointer.

Halfway through the second, Boston built up a 14-point lead. Lehigh responded by going on a 10-0 run in the closing minutes at the half.

Junior guard Mackenzie Kramer made a layup and free throw to cut the lead down to four with less than a minute left. After the Terriers made a last second layup, they retained a 38-32 lead at halftime.

Kramer said the team discussed making defensive adjustments at halftime to stop Boston’s scoring.

“(We were) making sure that we didn’t let (Boston) post as low as they were,” Kramer said. “Making sure that we were limiting offensive rebounds and just shooting confidently.”

Lehigh came out of the half strong, taking their first lead of the game when they went up 40-38 with 7:12 left in the third.

After Boston called a timeout, the Terriers built up a strong run of their own, scoring 14 straight points. They took a 60-44 lead into the end of the third quarter.

Lehigh was successful with this approach as Boston went on a 14-0 scoring run with about three minutes left in the third.

Lehigh cut into Boston’s lead toward the end of the game, making five three-pointers in the fourth quarter. Their effort was not enough to mount a comeback, as Boston ended with a 78-65 win.

Lehigh picked up their sixth loss in conference play, putting them a game behind second place Holy Cross. The Mountain Hawks have secured a home game in the conference quarterfinals next week.

Head coach Addie Micir said the team’s approach for the playoffs will be taking it one game at a time.

“Most importantly, we want to play our best basketball, and we’re getting closer and closer and closer to it,” Micir said. “We haven’t put it together for 40 minutes, so I’m looking forward to doing that in the playoffs.”

Lehigh will finish their regular season on March 1 against Army in West Point, New York.