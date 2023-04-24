COIN headlined University Productions’ QUEST 2023 Spring Concert on April 22 in Stabler Area. Rebecca Black was the opening act.
(Left to right) COIN vocalist Chase Lawrence sings to drummer Ryan Winnen while bassist Matt Martin rocks out. COIN headlined University Productions’ QUEST 2023 Spring Concert on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Stabler Area. (Christina Perrier/ B&W Staff)
COIN guitarist Joe Memmel and lead vocalist Chase Lawrence smile as they perform for hundreds of Lehigh students. Indie pop/rock band COIN headlined University Productions’ QUEST 2023 Spring Concert on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Stabler Area. (Christina Perrier/ B&W Staff)
COIN base-player Matt Martin (front) and drummer Ryan Winnen (back). Indie pop/rock band COIN headlined University Productions’ QUEST 2023 Spring Concert on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Stabler Area. (Christina Perrier/ B&W Staff)
Rebecca Black opened for COIN during University Productions’ QUEST 2023 Spring Concert on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Stabler Arena. “Black put on an enjoyable show, and it was amazing to watch her perform,” attendee Cate Milley, ‘26, said. “It was a great experience singing the songs with friends and dancing.” (Christina Perrier/ B&W Staff)
Rebecca Black sports sunglasses as she sings “Friday,” jumping around to hype the crowd up. Black opened for COIN during University Productions’ QUEST 2023 Spring Concert on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Stabler Arena.(Christina Perrier/ B&W Staff)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.