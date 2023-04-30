Lehigh men’s golf wins Patriot League title

Lehigh men’s golf celebrated their first Patriot League title since 2013 after winning in Phoenix, Maryland, on April 30.

Senior Daniel Song won the individual title, shooting a final round of 1-under par to secure Lehigh’s first individual title since Bowen Osborn, ‘02, won in 2002.

Lehigh entered the final round trailing Colgate by one stroke. The Mountain Hawks shot 7-over par on the final day, finishing six strokes above Colgate and eight above two-time reigning champions Loyola University-Maryland.

Through 12 holes, Song had a narrow 1-stroke lead over Loyola’s junior Michael Crowley. Song proceeded to birdie three of the last six holes, securing him the individual title.

Sophomore Aidan Oehrle climbed five spots during the final round to finish in third place after shooting even par.

The other Lehigh golfers who competed at the tournament were junior Edmund Broderick, who finished tied for 16th; senior David Hurly, who finished tied for 26th; senior Sam Barton, who finished tied for 33rd; and first-year Jake Roth, who finished tied for 40th.