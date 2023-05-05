The Brown and White Weekly: 05/05/23

Reporter Brendan Rego runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

Four men have been charged in a hate crime that occurred on Lehigh’s campus on April 15.

The men shouted racist remarks at a Black student from their car before assaulting the student multiple times, including once in a campus residence hall.

The student was able to escape the attackers by hiding in a friend’s room until they left the building.

Jason Schiffer, the chief of Lehigh police, said in a statement that he would do everything in his power to hold the attackers responsible.

Lehigh’s Student Senate held its annual State of the Senate meeting on April 25th.

The meeting highlighted some of the new initiatives throughout the year.

From reaching out to the Bethlehem community to providing funding for student organizations as well as numerous other programs across the Senate’s many committees.

Leadership in the Senate urged the student body to get involved by both running and voting in elections to help ensure a greater and more connected campus community.

