Lehigh football drops first Patriot League game to Fordham

The Lehigh football team (1-5) fell 35-38 in its Patriot League opener at Fordham (4-2) on Saturday, Oct. 7.

This marked the team’s fourth consecutive loss.

The Mountain Hawks started off the scoring in the first quarter with a 52-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Brayten Silbor to junior wide receiver Dylan McFadden.

Silbor passed for a total of 257 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon.

The Mountain Hawks led 21-17 heading into the third quarter when the Ram’s junior running back Julius Loughridge ran the football 2 yards for a touchdown. The Mountain Hawks were able to take back the lead following a touchdown pass from Silbor to sophomore wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel, putting them up 28-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

A touchdown from Silbor gave the Mountain Hawks a 35-24 lead early in the fourth quarter, but a touchdown and field goal from the Rams tied the game at 35-35 with just under two minutes left in the game.

A 45-yard field goal from senior kicker Brandon Peskin ended the game, giving the Rams their first Patriot League victory of the season.

The Lehigh football team will look to claim its first Patriot League victory of the season against Georgetown next Saturday at Goodman Stadium.