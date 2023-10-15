The Brown & White Weekly: 10/15/2023

Specialty contributor Isabella Insingo runs through the week in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

Library and Technology Services cautioned students in an email sent on Oct. 10 to be aware of a fake email campaign being sent to the Lehigh community.

The emails are customized to look like Lehigh emails from the “Health Care Center” and provide recipients a link to click on to see if they’ve been exposed to a contagious disease.

Clicking the link will lead you to a fake login page that will harvest your username, password and then your Duo second factor code.

LTS, of course, advises recipients not to click the link and to delete the email. However, if you do fall victim to the scam, they advise you to change your password immediately and contact the LTS Help Desk to ensure your account is protected.

In other news, incoming undergraduate students whose families make less than $75,000 a year will no longer pay tuition starting in the fall of next year. A new grant called the Lehigh Commitment has made this possible.

President Joseph Helble and Provost Nathan Urban sent an email to the Lehigh community on Oct. 2 announcing the grant.

They wrote that it expands efforts to ensure students have access to Lehigh’s opportunities and resources — regardless of financial barriers.

