Carol Around the Neighborhood: O Little Town of Bethlehem

Join the Community Engagement team as they walk throughout the South Side of the Christmas City before the winter holidays!

Varheem Smith, Owner of Steel Barbers on Broad Street

Question: What are some of your favorite holiday memories?

Varheem Smith: Opening up my presents, remote control cars and getting new boots. I was always tearing my boots up, no matter what. I was a biker, and in DMX biking you don’t have breaks on your bikes so you’re stopping with your feet, getting holes in the first two months. That was pretty much my childhood: remote-controlled cars and new boots.

Q: What does family mean to you?

VS: Family is like my backbone because without it, you kind of lose your sense of direction. I think family is the No. 1 thing that’s important to most people’s lives because if you don’t cherish your family or you don’t value your family, who are you going to turn to?

Q: What is your New Year’s resolution?

VS: To go to Manhattan and watch the ball drop. I’ve got that on my bucket list, and I’m going to do it because I’ve never done it. I always see so many people go, and I’m from New York so I’m like, “How did I never go to the ball drop?”

Q: What are some changes on the South Side that you would like to see in the New Year?

VS: I would like to make sure that everybody in the community is more safe. This radius of two blocks is a college community, so to make sure that the people in the college are safe as well because there are some creeps.

Jennifer Mejias, Bartender at Seven Sirens on Broadway

Question: What are some of your favorite holiday memories?

Jennifer Mejias: Christmas with my family or visiting Puerto Rico for Christmas.

Q: What does family mean to you?

JM: I don’t really know how to answer that one. I don’t really talk to my family right now.

Q: What is your New Year’s resolution?

JM: Just to focus on myself more, put myself first and be happy.

Q: What are some changes on the South Side that you would like to see in the New Year?

JM: Continue to see the community come together and businesses supporting each other versus making things about competition.

Denisha Diaz, Cashier at Ideal Food Basket on Montclair Avenue

Question: What are some of your favorite holiday memories?

Denisha Diaz: Definitely breaking the turkey with my family. That was so cute.

Q: What does family mean to you?

DD: Quality time. There’s nothing more than quality time.

Q: What is your New Year’s resolution?

DD: Spend more time with family. Get out of work.

Q: What are some changes on the South Side that you would like to see in the New Year?

DD: A lot less drunks out on the road. I’m a girl. I’m 17. I don’t feel safe when I’m out alone.

Robert Conte, Employee at Wishbone Tattoo Company on West Fourth Street

Question: What are some of your favorite holiday memories?

Robert Conte: Just hanging out with my family, getting to see them. They all mostly live in New York so it’s nice to see them on the holidays because I don’t really see them otherwise.

Q: What is your New Year’s resolution?

RC: To continue progressing my tattoo career.

Q: What are some changes on the South Side that you would like to see in the New Year?

RC: Less crackheads would be nice. I’d also like to see more people walking around. Get some more foot traffic here and in other businesses around the area.

Jeff Vaclavik, Owner/Manager of Deja Brew on West Fourth Street

Question: What are some of your favorite holiday memories?

Jeff Vaclavik: I’m looking forward to this Thanksgiving because my son is coming home from college for the first time as a freshman, so that’s gonna be cool. We’re gonna go to Maryland to my sister-in-law’s place, where my brother-in-law will cook a big delicious meal. My new favorite memory is gonna be Braden coming home from school.

Q: What does family mean to you?

JV: I just lost my brother a few weeks ago so family has been on my mind. This is going to sound cynical, but just because you’re related that doesn’t make you family. Every family has a bunch of crazy people and I think it is OK to distance yourself from them. You also meet a lot of other people who you aren’t related to who become your family. When you own a business for 30 years a lot of people fall under that category.

Q: What is your New Year’s Resolution?

JV: I haven’t made any in a long time. I don’t know if I am going to make any this year. You think of things as a renewal, and you think, ‘I am going to do things better this year and be a better person.’ As long as you try to do that, you’re OK.

Q: What are some changes on the South Side that you would like to see in the New Year?

JV: The high rises that are going up right now are ruining the character of South Bethlehem, which is unfortunate. I have been here for 30 years. I have seen it before and during development, some of which is good. I don’t want to see it overdeveloped and then everyone leaves and it’s a bunch of empty high rises. I prefer an organic kind of growth.