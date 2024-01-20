Lehigh men’s basketball battles through injuries to beat American

Despite having three players sitting out with injuries, Lehigh men’s basketball used an efficient offensive performance and a nearly perfect night from the foul line to defeat American at Stabler Arena on Saturday night 70-68.

The two teams previously matched up on Jan. 3. American won 75-66 in the game, shooting 64% from the field in the first half.

The defense considerably improved for the Mountain Hawks (5-12, 2-4 Patriot) in this matchup, limiting American (10-9, 4-2 Patriot) to only 41.9% from the field.

Lehigh’s offense was led by junior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who scored a career-high 27 points. His previous career high was 26 points in the team’s previous game against American.

Lehigh entered the game looking for their second conference win of the season, hoping to avoid falling into last place in the Patriot League.

American got off to a strong start at 4-1 heading into the game and before today has only lost to Boston University so far in the conference.

Junior guard Keith Higgins, Lehigh’s leading scorer this season, has been out of action since Lehigh’s win on Jan. 6 against Loyola (Md.).

Additionally, senior guard Jalin Sinclair and first-year guard Nasir Whitlock were unavailable.

First-year guard Joshua Ingram gave Lehigh a quick start with two 3-pointers in the opening minutes. Despite the injuries and team history, American fell behind Lehigh early on as they struggled to keep hold of the ball. The Eagles committed five turnovers in the first 12:30.

Lehigh had to rely on players who typically played limited minutes in the early part of the season. After not appearing in a game since Lehigh’s Dec. 21 loss against Boston College, senior guard Jayshen Saigal hit one of Lehigh’s four first half 3-pointers.

Down 31-26 with two minutes left in the half, American’s senior guard Lorenzo Donadio blew past defenders to reach the bucket. American cut the game to one on the next possession when Donadio would pick up two more at the line.

Lehigh responded quickly with Whitney-Sidney halting the brief run to give Lehigh a 33-30 lead after two free throws of his own. On the next possession, senior forward Burke Chebuhar hit Lehigh’s final 3-pointer of the half to give the Mountain Hawks a 36-30 lead at halftime.

At the start of the second half, Whitney-Sidney would continue driving to the bucket to try to take advantage of a poor start by American’s interior defense.

Five minutes into the second, Whitney-Sidney posted 16 points with Lehigh leading by just five.

The teams remained within two possessions of each other until senior forward Dominic Parolin scored on a layup to extend the Lehigh lead to 55-47 with 7:55 left in the second half.

Parolin, who missed the last game against American due to injury, only played 13 minutes, but scored 7 points as he has been easing his way back into the lineup over the last three games.

American fought back in the final minutes of the game, going on a 5-0 run to cut the Lehigh lead to 66-62, as they forced the Mountain Hawks to call a timeout with 1:52 remaining.

American’s senior forward Matt Rogers missed a free-throw that would cut it to a one-score game with 1:22 left.

Despite the 7-0 run, Whitney-Sidney would respond and push his total to a career-high 27 with an up and under layup. American would hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 68-65 with 32.9 seconds left.

Lehigh’s sophomore forward Bube Momah made a foul shot to go up 69-65 before Rogers responded with a layup to cut the Lehigh lead to 69-67 with 11.8 seconds left.

Momah went back to the line after the inbound pass with 11.0 on the clock. He made one, but missed the second to put Lehigh up 70-67. After a 3-point miss by American and a foul by Momah with 1.6 seconds left, Lehigh only gave up one free throw to end the game.