Lehigh women’s basketball defeats Boston at home

Lehigh’s women’s basketball team defeated a Boston University team lacking league-leading scorer and senior forward Caitlin Weimar 64-62 on Saturday at Stabler Arena.

While Weimar played 36 minutes in Boston’s (13-8, 5-5 Patriot) last game against Holy Cross, she did not make the trip to Bethlehem.

The Mountain Hawks (13-8, 5-5 Patriot) got out to an 11-0 start in the first quarter and did not allow Boston to score until there was 5:12 left in the period. Boston fought back to make it a two-point deficit to finish 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second, the two teams stayed within one possession throughout most of the quarter.

Hanging within one until the final seconds of the half, Boston’s first-year guard Audrey Erickson made a layup with six seconds left that was responded to by a buzzer-beating layup by Lehigh’s junior guard Colleen McQuillen to give Lehigh a 34-33 lead at the half.

Boston took the lead in the third when sophomore forward Anastasiia Semenova hit a 3-pointer that put the Terriers up 38-36. Boston built out a 53-48 lead that Lehigh responded to with a run that got them across the line in the third quarter up 57-54.

The fourth quarter was low-scoring as Lehigh carried a 64-60 lead after a layup by junior guard Remi Sisselman with 2:10 remaining in the fourth. Boston responded with a layup scored by first-year guard Aoibhe Gormley.

After empty trips both ways, Boston had the final possession of the game down 64-62 with 14 seconds left. After a missed layup by junior guard Alex Giannaros, Lehigh walked away with a two-point win.

Lehigh was led in the points column by junior guard Ella Stemmer with 13. Junior forward Meghan O’Brien added 12 points of her own.

Boston was led in scoring by junior guard Alex Giannaros, who finished with 17 points. Senior guard Kelsi Mingo ended with 14.

Lehigh women’s basketball will play next against Lafayette in Easton on Feb. 10.