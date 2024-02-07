Lehigh fell 68-57 to Army in a men’s basketball contest at Stabler Arena on Saturday night in a game where the Mountain Hawks made only one bucket in a period of over 13 minutes.

Lehigh fell behind due to a shooting slump at the end of the first half. The Mountain Hawks made one of the last 12 shots to end the half and only shot 2-14 from three-point range during the first 20 minutes.

By the time the drought ended with a 3-pointer by first-year guard Joshua Ingram with 14:49 left in the second half, Lehigh had made only one bucket in the last 13 minutes and 42 seconds.

Lehigh’s sophomore forward Bube Momah got off to a strong start, making each of his first three shots. Momah and senior forward Dominic Parolin led Lehigh with seven points each at halftime.

Army was led in the first half by first-year guard Ryan Curry, who entered the night as the team’s second-highest scorer. The duo of Curry and first-year forward Josh Scovens have combined for over 20 points per night and finished against Lehigh with a combined 21.

Lehigh led 21-14 after Parolin made a layup with 8:31 left in the half. While Lehigh struggled to make shots, Army went on a 13-2 run which gave them a 27-23 lead at the half.

Army continued to build on their lead, which was as big as 15 points with 11:48 and 5:23 remaining in the second half.

Parolin led the scoring for Lehigh with 13 points. Junior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney finished with 12.

Army was led by junior guard TJ Small, who finished the game with 15. Scovens finished with 11 while Curry and senior forward Charlie Peterson both finished with 10.

Lehigh entered the game in a four-way tie for fifth place in the Patriot League and can fall as far as eighth depending on other results in the Patriot League.

Lehigh men’s basketball will play next against Lafayette at Stabler Arena on Feb. 10.