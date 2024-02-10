Lehigh men’s basketball defeats Lafayette in double overtime

Lehigh defeated Lafayette, 94-90, Saturday at Stabler Arena in a double-overtime comeback victory where the Leopards led by as much as 21.

This game marked the return of preseason All-Patriot League junior guard Keith Higgins, who suffered a strained Achilles in Lehigh’s Jan. 6 win over Loyola (Md.). Lehigh coach Brett Reed made it clear that Higgins would see limited minutes as he looked to ease the junior back into play.

Higgins finished the game with 15 points in 25 minutes. His first points came from a four-point play with 10:12 left in the second.

Lehigh (8-15, 5-7 Patriot) was led in scoring by senior forward Dominic Parolin, who had a career high of 33 with five 3-pointers and 9 rebounds, while first-year guard Mark Butler led Lafayette (10-15, 9-3 Patriot) with 20.

Lafayette spent 41:20 with the lead over the course of the game.

Lafayette jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game. Though Lehigh would score on four consecutive possessions afterward, Lafayette kept the Mountain Hawks at bay and went on a second 10-point run and did not look back for the remainder of the first.

Lafayette shot 6-11 from deep in the first half, while Lehigh went a dismal 8-24 in total, with only four players getting on the board.

The first half ended with Lafayette leading 41-27.

Lehigh started the second half hot, with a Whitney-Sidney steal leading to a contact layup over Lafayette junior 7-footer Justin Vander Baan. An assist from Whitney-Sidney on the next possession resulted in a Dominic Parolin three.

Whitney-Sidney was holding three fingers up before the ball hit the nylon.

This scoreline read 47-41 Lafayette with 15:22 remaining, with the student section getting livelier as Lehigh closed the Leopards’ lead.

The teams capitalized off each other’s sub-par defense, with Lehigh inching closer, down by only four points with five minutes left in the game.

With 1:44 left, Higgins missed a moving three to keep the score at 64-60 in favor of the Leopards. He made up for it on the next offensive possession with a layup to cut the lead to two.

A failed three-point attempt by Lafayette sophomore guard Brian Pettit would give Lehigh life with just 17.6 seconds left. Senior center Burke Chebuhar nailed a last-second baseline jumper to tie the game 64-64 as time ran out.

Lehigh shot 52% from the field in the second half to Lafayette’s 47.6%.

The Mountain Hawks achieved their first lead of the game, 68-67, with 3:19 to go in overtime. Lehigh took a 75-73 lead down to 10 seconds, but Lafayette senior forward Kyle Jenkins made a layup to send the game to double overtime.

In the second extra period, it was Lafayette that took the upper hand with a Jenkins free throw to swing the lead to 80-78 before Parolin responded with a three to take it back with 2:21 left.

Pettit hit a triple on the other end to knot the game at 83 with 1:20 remaining.

With 34 seconds on the clock, Higgins shook his defender at the three-point line and created enough space to launch a triple that he sank to give the Mountain Hawks an 89-86 advantage, which Chebuhar added to after getting fouled pulling down a defensive rebound.

Three Chebuhar free throws would ice the Lehigh comeback.

Lehigh faces off against Bucknell on Feb. 12 in Lewisburg.