Lehigh reports death of undergraduate student

Christian Mazzariello, ’25, an undergraduate student, passed away suddenly in the hospital after a short illness, according to a campus-wide email from Ricardo Hall, vice president for Student Affairs.

“During this difficult time, our collective thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those whose lives he has touched,” the email said. “Christian, from Northern New Jersey, was a Computer Science student in the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science. Christian was a bright light in the university and engineering communities. He will be deeply missed.”

The Student Affairs team is in contact with his family and friends and will keep the community informed of any remembrances or celebrations of life, the email said.

Members of the community have access to support resources during this time of grieving.