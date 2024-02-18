The Lehigh women’s lacrosse team began their 2024 season at home with a loss of 7-11 against Delaware. After a 12-6 campaign last year, the Mountain Hawks still look to open the season on a high note.

Lehigh has a 15-game schedule including non-conference games against Jacksonville and Penn State. Lehigh will play at home in 10 of the 15 games, hosted at Frank Banko Field.

Sophomore midfielder Lizzie Bozza said she and the team made numerous changes during the offseason.

“Our team as a whole has done a lot more conditioning. That is going to help us really compete with the really good teams in our conference and the entire league,” Bozza said. “The work ethic of everybody is consistent, which is important. Everybody wants to get better and everyone wants to win.”

Bozza did not see any action as a first year. The whole team continues to condition and train for their season.

Sophomore defender Kenna Winters says the team has worked harder on the field and increased their intensity during the offseason. Winters saw action in 12 games last season, including a caused turnover in their game against Lafayette.

“Everyone has taken advantage of extra reps and Indys [smaller group practices]along with approaching offseason training with more intensity,” Winters said. “Off the bat, our energy, attitudes, and the way everyone approaches practice has been a notable difference during fall ball and preseason. I think that is going to translate very well as the season starts up.”

Last year, the Mountain Hawks season ended with a 3-19 loss to Loyola (Md.) in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament. With that postseason loss, Winters said last year’s goals for the season weren’t achieved.

“As a team, we didn’t go as far as we had hoped to. However, the season was packed with some awesome highs and program records,” Winters said.

In the 2023 season, midfielder graduate student Cassie Marte broke Lehigh’s single-season draw control record with 117 draw possessions. Marte opted to stay for her fifth year after being named to the Second Team All-Patriot League and starting all 18 games last year, allowing Lehigh to retain a pivotal player on the roster.

Marte said improved communication within the team leading into the season opener has gotten better during the offseason.

“Between the coaches and the players, it is a very easygoing communication atmosphere which is really helpful with getting better everyday,” Marte said. “It feels good going into the season knowing that our communication is strong.”

The Mountain Hawks ranked fourth in the Patriot League preseason poll after finishing fourth last season. Marte and Winters aim to raise the team’s ranking during the season.

“The rankings are solely based on last season. Actions speak louder than words and I’m excited to see the rankings change,” Winters said.

After finishing the 2023 season with a 12-6 record, the Mountain Hawks set their goals on winning the Patriot League Championship.

“We’re excited to prove ourselves this year,” Marte said. “The Patriot League is a talented conference and we have a really talented team this year and I think we’ll be able to prove some people wrong in the preseason polls.”

Loyola took home the championship title last year and ranked first with 18 first-place votes in the Patriot League preseason poll. They defeated Lehigh last season in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament.

With Patriot League play starting up in March, Winters said the team’s vision remains to win a championship, but are taking the season one game at a time.

“We know that those efforts start now so we have sub-goals we aim for to set us up for success as the season progresses,” Winters said.

Lehigh women’s lacrosse will play their first home matchup of the season against Wofford on Feb. 25.