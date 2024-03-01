In a play-to-clinch men’s tennis matchup between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Morgan State Bears, Lehigh defeated Morgan State 4-1 at Lewis Tennis Center on Friday night.

Prior to the match, the Hawks had struggled to find momentum, so Friday’s victory was a first step toward turning the corner on their season with conference play looming at the end of March.

Injuries were part of the reason for the early struggles, but in recent weeks, the Hawks (4-5) have been getting healthier.

“We got a little banged up to start the year,” Lehigh sophomore Jackson Morash said. “We’ve made a big effort on extra stretching and seeing our athletic training staff, and I think it’s helped.”

And while their depth had also been a source of weakness, on Friday night against Morgan State (1-3), they were able to showcase what a healthy squad can provide.

Lehigh took home the dual win thanks in large part to wins at lower ranks. Aristotelis Bezianis (No. 3), Sean Jaeger (No. 4), and Morash (No. 5) all won their matches.

“I would say two through four have been our sweet spots this year, and to get that win at five and even at six, that’s huge for us, because we’re trying to get momentum into Patriot League play,” Lehigh coach Craig Schwartz said. “Seeing these guys play like this, getting matches like this under their belt, and getting some wins, is huge.”

Jaeger won his No. 4 singles match over Bertin Karenzi, 6-2, 6-0. He said it’s the work off of the court that provided him a boost.

“I’m rehabbing almost every day for a few things to try to keep strong and healthy,” Jaeger said. “I’ve been ice bathing almost every day, trying to stay healthy off the court, and get stronger.”

Bezianis at No. 3 was a part of the group that sealed the win for the Mountain Hawks with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Makkijha Brown. He pointed to practice as the difference maker.

“We’ve been lifting all week, just getting ready, that’s all it is, and working hard,” Bezianis said. “We’ve been in the gym, sports med with Marco (Giuliani), continuing to practice, and see what we can do.”

While the win over Morgan State was a non-conference victory, the Hawks still want to use it as positive momentum.

“We had a tough one on Saturday night against Bryant,” Schwartz said. “Again, it’s being resilient and coming back, getting the W, and getting that winning feeling. … I bring them in and say, ‘Remember this feeling.’”