Lehigh sweeps Colgate in softball doubleheader

Lehigh 12-14 (2-0) opened Patriot League play on March 24 with two comeback victories in a doubleheader against the Colgate Raiders 10-17 (0-2) at Leadership Park in Bethlehem.

The Mountain Hawks battled back from a four run deficit with an explosive seven runs in the fifth inning, securing their first win of the day 10-5.

Lehigh took the second contest of the day 5-3, to earn their second Patriot League win and eleventh win of the season.

The two Lehigh wins mark eight in a row against the Raiders and puts the all-time series at 94-31 in favor of Lehigh.

By the time Lehigh had started Patriot League play last year, they had already won 19 non-conference games (including a win over number 7 ranked Alabama) and senior Katelyn Young had pitched the first no-hitter for Lehigh in four years.

With their two wins today, Lehigh improved to 12-14 with a 2-8 away record. But with the rest of Patriot League play ahead of them, the Mountain Hawks are in complete control of their playoff destiny.

Game 1, 10-5 Lehigh

Lehigh’s first Patriot League win came at the hands of ace Katelyn Young, who improved to 7-7 on the season with the complete game victory.

Young let up four runs in the second inning after walking back-to-back batters to start the inning and letting up a base clearing double by Colgate first-year Nora Megenity. She only let up one run for the rest of the game.

Graduate student outfielder Emily Cimino put together two singles, two RBIs and a run scored in Lehigh’s seven run fifth inning.

Cimino is joined in the outfield by fellow graduate student Josie Charles, who had two hits and three RBIs of her own in the first game of the day.

Two of Charles’ three RBIs came from a single in the sixth inning to put the final score at 10-5 after Young pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Game 2 5-3, Lehigh

Chloe Hess began the game at pitcher for the Mountain Hawks for her tenth start of the season. But after letting up six hits on her first six batters, was taken out of the game with Lehigh down 3-0. Lehigh put in junior pitcher Maria Urban to take over for Hess.

The Lehigh bats answered right back with three runs of their own after four straight hits to start the inning, and a two RBI single from first-year ​Holly Lovett.

The game stayed tied at 3-3 until a two RBI triple from Cimino put the Mountain Hawks up 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth.

At the top of the sixth inning, Lehigh put in their ace, Young, for Urban after she gave up a leadoff double to Raiders graduate student Adrienne Nardone.

Young retired the next three Colgate batters without allowing the runner to advance to complete the scoreless inning.

The top of the seventh inning saw Young let on two straight batters after recording the first out to bring the winning run to the plate. The Colgate rally was eventually stopped after Young recorded the final two outs to give Lehigh the 5-3 victory and sweep of the doubleheader against the Raiders.

Lehigh will play the series finale on Monday at 1 p.m.