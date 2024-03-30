Lehigh sweeps Holy Cross in doubleheader

The Lehigh softball team improved their undefeated Patriot League conference record to 5-0 with two dominant victories in a doubleheader against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday at Leadership Park in Bethlehem.

Lehigh (15-14, 6-0 Patriot League) controlled both contests behind dominant outings from their pitching tandem of Katelyn Young and Maria Urban and clutch hitting in key situations.

The Mountain Hawks entered this doubleheader coming off of an offensive explosion in the series against Colgate, where the Mountain Hawks outscored the Raiders 24-10 over all three games.

However, the tune of these games felt different.

Lehigh struggled to find consistent offense against the Crusaders’ (7-14, 0-2 Patriot League) pitching staff, being out-hit 11-9 by Holy Cross despite recording two victories.

Despite the hitting woes, Lehigh’s dominance on the bump kept the Mountain Hawks within striking distance throughout both games.

With conference opponents Bucknell and Boston University also starting off the year undefeated in Patriot League play, the victories keep the Mountain Hawks in contention for earning a top seed once the postseason rolls around in May.

Game 1: Lehigh 5, Holy Cross 1

The Mountain Hawks secured a victory in the series opener behind a dominant outing from pitching ace Katelyn Young.

Young pitched a complete game of one-run ball and rang up 12 batters, setting a season-high mark for the veteran pitcher. The performance tied her career high for strikeouts in a game.

“I did a lot of reflecting this week on what I needed to work on and to be calm in the circle,” Young said. “[The team] definitely had my back with the plays that they made too.”

The Crusaders took the lead in the third inning after outfielder Ali Sniegocki ripped an RBI double down the right field line to score infielder Ava Gambichler, who doubled in the previous at-bat.

Lehigh needed every inning of Young’s pitching gem.

The bats were stymied by Holy Cross pitcher Megan Yurchick, who pitched three perfect innings to open the game, silencing any offensive momentum the Mountain Hawks had coming into the series.

Lehigh didn’t record their first hit until the fourth inning, when first-year Gracie Smith ripped a double through the left gap.

With two outs, junior catcher Rory Dudley ripped a two-RBI single through the left gap to give Lehigh a 2-1 lead which they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.

After Young worked a scoreless fifth inning, Lehigh’s bats came alive in the bottom of the frame.

Three Mountain Hawks crossed home following RBIs by the graduate student duo of Josie Charles and Emily Cimino. Charles’ RBI walk and Cimino’s fielder’s choice gave Lehigh a 5-1 lead at the end of the inning.

Young would later pitch a scoreless sixth and seventh to close out the game.

With the victory, she improved her record to 9-7 and evened the team’s record at .500 for the year.

Game 2: Lehigh 4, Holy Cross, 1

Junior pitcher Maria Urban started the second game for the Mountain Hawks.

Despite the low scoring line, the Crusaders threatened for the majority of the game.

In the first inning, Urban surrendered two hits and a walk before retiring two straight Crusaders to maintain a scoreless frame. For the next two innings, Urban was able to work in and out of trouble to keep the game knotted up.

Working out of tight jams kept the Crusaders at bay and allowed the Mountain Hawks to strike when it mattered.

In the third inning, after catcher Amanda Greaney ripped a double that nearly went over the centerfield wall, first-year standout Peyton Sward drove an opposite field RBI-double to give Lehigh a 1-0 lead.

Sward went 3-5 with two RBIs in both games and added another strong performance to her first-year campaign, where she leads the team in batting average after replacing Lehigh’s all-time hits leader, Carley Barjaktarovich at shortstop.

“It’s just the preparation, trusting our coaches and having fun – just not overthinking anything,” Sward said.

After Holy Cross tied the game in the fourth, Lehigh was able to add two more runs after senior outfielder Brooke Cannon hit a two-RBI double to score Charles and Sward to give the Mountain Hawks a 3-1 lead

After both teams traded scoreless frames in the top of fourth and fifth innings, the Mountain Hawks were able to break through in the sixth frame.

Lehigh added an insurance run after sophomore Julia Mrochko scored on a throwing error to carry a 4-1 lead into the seventh inning.

Urban pitched a scoreless seventh inning to close out the game and give the Mountain Hawks another doubleheader sweep in another close game.

“We talk a lot about the game being seven innings,” Lehigh coach Fran Troyan said. “Even if (the players) don’t have success for the first three or four innings, they still believe that they will have success as the game goes on.”

Last season, the team stood at 22-6 at this exact point in the season. While this season has not seen the same success as last year, the Mountain Hawks appear to be getting hot at the right time.

The series finale will happen Sunday at noon at Leadership Park, where the Mountain Hawks will look to record their second consecutive Patriot League series sweep.