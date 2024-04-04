Coming off a successful 2023-2024 indoor season, the Lehigh women’s track and field team looks to keep up the momentum as they transition into their outdoor season.

With one meet completed already, senior distance runner Lindsay MacLellan spoke on the team’s current routine.

“The team dynamic is pretty tight-knit, we all get along very well,” MacLellan said. “We are mostly separated at practice in terms of event groups, but specifically with distance, we all spend a lot of time together at and outside of practice.”

In addition to continuing to build their great relationship, MacLellan said the team is hoping to place in the top three to five in the Patriot League Championships this spring.

In the Lafayette 2022 outdoor season dual, MacLellan finished second in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11 minutes and 42 seconds.

MacLellan said her training doesn’t change much between the two seasons but, for sophomore Amber Barrios, her routine varies greatly between the indoor and outdoor seasons.

“For the indoor season, I train with the sprinter and middle distance group, focusing mainly on the 400 and 800,” Barrios said. “This means higher mileage weeks with speed being introduced later on. Once we get outdoors, I am with the hurdlers as my main event is the 400 hurdles, which includes mainly speed training. My training gets a lot shorter and faster-paced with more technical days for hurdling.”

Barrios competed at the Patriot League Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the 400 hurdles where she set a personal record with a time of 1:04.44.

Barrios and MacLellan both said one of their favorite memories was beating their rival, Lafayette College, and they look forward to competing against them once again on April 6 at Lafayette.

“Being outside in the warmer weather is something to always look forward to, but definitely our dual meet against Lafayette. Team morale is at a high and everyone knows what to get done,” Barrios said.

She said the team has a high winning streak going against Lafayette, so now they are looking forward to getting as many sweeps as possible with this high energy.

Sophomore high jumper Melanie LaCorte echoed Barrios’ sentiment, and is looking forward to the rivalry meet in April.

“It is always a fun meet to be a part of and I had the opportunity to compete in a jump-off with my teammate Kerry after beating the Lafayette girls,” LaCorte said. “It is a long-running tradition to beat Lafayette and it felt good being able to be a part of that.”

LaCorte took second place in the high jump at the Wagner Invitational with a 1.56m jump and has a personal record of 1.63m. She credits her event group for motivating her even on her bad days.

She said while it can be difficult to practice on hard days, her event group motivates her by joking around and making the best of things.

MacLellan said she is most excited about the Patriot League Championships, as it will be a chance for her to qualify for nationals in her final season with the program.

“This season I am most looking forward to some of the bigger meets that we are fortunate to go to outdoor, such as Raleigh Relays, the Patriot League championships as well as the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) championships in May,” MacLellan said. “We also have a chance for some of us to go to the First Round nationals meet in Kentucky, which would be very exciting if we end up making it to that meet.”