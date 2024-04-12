Lehigh softball first-year third baseman Holly Lovett is helping to lead the Mountain Hawks to new heights.

Lovett has won the Patriot League Rookie of the Week for two consecutive weeks from March 19 to Match 26 after she batted 7-for-14 in four games against Monmouth University and Colgate University.

“Winning these awards means a lot to me. Not only does it demonstrate my individual accomplishments, but more importantly it shows the accomplishments of the team,” Lovett said. “Winning these awards means I am representing my coaches, teammates, really the name across my chest: Lehigh, well.”

Originally from Marlboro, New Jersey, Lovett attended St. John Vianney High School. During her time at St.John Vianney, Lovett was a member of the 2023 Parochial A State Championship team, named First-Team All-Shore Conference and All-Non-Public as a senior and was a two-time All-State honoree, including a First-Team nod in 2023.

Lovett said she has dealt with some adversity during her first year as a student-athlete, but said she worked hard to overcome those challenges and is adjusting well.

“Having great teammates has really made my integration into college a lot better,” Lovett said. “We all get along so well and always want to see each other succeed. I think what makes us so great is that we aren’t just teammates on the field — we are friends in real life.” Lovett said.

Lovett has a .286 batting average on the year, hitting in the heart of the lineup.

On the defensive side, Lovett has been a regular starter at the hot corner for the Mountain Hawks’ second-ranked Patriot League defense.

“If I could describe my style of play in one word it would probably be either energetic or vivacious,” Lovett said. “I definitely bring the energy to the table, and that can be seen pretty clearly in our games. I have no problem being loud and productively talkative on the field. But this is not something forced, that is my personality off of the field, so I just apply it on the field as well.”

Coach Fran Troyan has enjoyed Lovett’s performance and said she’s been a tremendous addition.

“She is spirited, fun, and talented,” Troyan said.

Her teammates say they love her positive energy and they see her growing to becoming an even better player in the upcoming years.

First-year outfielder Gracie Smith said she appreciates Lovett’s positive energy and expects her to be a valuable asset on the team for years to come.

“She is always energetic and just happy to be there,” Smith said.“I look forward to playing with her over the next four years and can’t wait to watch her grow and become even better.”

Lovett plans to compete for a Patriot League Championship. The team is on a nine-game winning streak and boasts an undefeated Patriot League conference record of 9-0, placing them in contention for a deep playoff run. The focus, though, is on the overall success of the team.

“I have been lucky enough to be a part of a great team, and make friendships and relationships with my teammates and coaches that will last a lifetime,” Lovett said. “So, I am looking forward to being able to compete for a championship and striving for success with those people, seeing all of our collective hard work pay off.”